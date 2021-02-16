ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 456,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. 3,533,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,797. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.