ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in January

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,192,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 1,735,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 284.0 days.
ZTCOF stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. ZTE has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.66.
