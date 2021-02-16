ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in January

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,192,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 1,735,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 284.0 days.

ZTCOF stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. ZTE has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

