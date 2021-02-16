Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.64

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $229.64 and last traded at $227.13, with a volume of 8589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.48.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.31.

The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.58 and its 200-day moving average is $162.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $4,314,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $6,260,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

