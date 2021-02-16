ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Down 32.9% in January

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 14th total of 11,110,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $5,790,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109,015 shares of company stock valued at $250,317,034.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of ZI opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

