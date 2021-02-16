ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Down 32.9% in January

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 14th total of 11,110,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $5,790,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109,015 shares of company stock valued at $250,317,034.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

