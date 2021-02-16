Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.60. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 4,113 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

