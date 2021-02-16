Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,653. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

