Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $158.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,738 shares of company stock valued at $48,008,439. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $197.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

