Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $158.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.80.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,738 shares of company stock valued at $48,008,439. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ Z opened at $197.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.