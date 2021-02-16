Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 7,008 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. 40,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,121. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

