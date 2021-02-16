Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,793 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 905,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 759,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 430,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

