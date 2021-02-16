Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $25.56 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.68. 44,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

