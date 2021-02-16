Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,309 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,675,000 after buying an additional 688,252 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after buying an additional 896,217 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,805,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,588,000 after buying an additional 325,588 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 969,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $295.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.