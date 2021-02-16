Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Rapid7 worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $84.32. 9,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,726 shares of company stock worth $4,363,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

