Zeusshield 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,625.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $573,895.63 and $4,625.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 122.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.00901892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049564 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.39 or 0.05160631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024452 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.