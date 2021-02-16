Zenfuse (ZEFU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $686,612.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 135.8% higher against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $686,612.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00944724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00050882 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.15 or 0.05138952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

ZEFU is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

