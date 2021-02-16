Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 316.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $477.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.83. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $479.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.22.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

