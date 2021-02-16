ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $174.19 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZB Token

ZB is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

