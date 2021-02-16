Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

