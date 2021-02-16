Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Buy

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “
A number of other research firms have also commented on NYMT. Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 174,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 45.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 448,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 74,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.
