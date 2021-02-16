Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Buy

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NYMT. Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 174,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 45.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 448,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 74,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

