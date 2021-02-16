Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Hold

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. 1,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,410. The firm has a market cap of $431.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.
