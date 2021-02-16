Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Hold

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. 1,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,410. The firm has a market cap of $431.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

