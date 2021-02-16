Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Corteva by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

