Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

CTVA opened at $44.37 on Monday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CX Institutional lifted its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

