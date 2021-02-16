Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cenovus Energy has operations in the prospective oil sands development in Alberta, wherein it has been employing a specialized technique for drilling and pumping out crude. Notably, from 2020 to 2024, the company expects to see compound annual production growth of 2% to 3%. On top of that, disciplined capital investment and production growth will grow the company's funds flow. However, the leading energy firm’s fourth-quarter 2020 results were weak due to lower contributions from oil sands operations, which was offset partially by a decline in transportation and blending expenses. Notably, a weak pricing environment of commodities owing to the coronavirus pandemic hurt the company’s bottom line. Moreover, the integrated energy firm’s significant debt exposure is concerning. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.95.

NYSE CVE opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,001,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after buying an additional 313,504 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 55.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 121,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

