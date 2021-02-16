Zacks Investment Research Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Hold

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

NYSE CX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,415,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.