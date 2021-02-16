Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Hold

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maxim reported strong fiscal second-quarter results, with both the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strength across all end markets served, including Consumer and Automotive and Industrial aided the results. Notably, solid automatic test equipment demand remains a positive. Furthermore, growing demand for 100G laser drivers and modules is aiding its performance in the communications and data center market. The company remains optimistic about the flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. Maxim is set to be acquired by Analog Devices for more than $17 billion. Communications and Data Center remained weak in the quarter. Also, the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern. Nonetheless, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.70. 26,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,174 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

