Zacks: Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $62.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.04 million to $71.15 million. trivago reported sales of $154.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $519.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.86 million to $588.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $768.00 million, with estimates ranging from $609.48 million to $912.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRVG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVG traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,780,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

