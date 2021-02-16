Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report $3.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 million to $3.40 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $10.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 million to $11.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.88 million, with estimates ranging from $16.33 million to $19.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Intellicheck stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.29 million, a PE ratio of -360.25 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intellicheck by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intellicheck by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

