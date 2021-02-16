Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 1,718,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $617.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $285,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,028,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

