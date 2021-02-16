Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,593. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $146.50.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $241,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.