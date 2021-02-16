Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce sales of $11.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $37.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. 19,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,772. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GAN by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

