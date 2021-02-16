Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.18. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

