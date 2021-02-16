Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Carter’s posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $2,324,233 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $6,154,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period.

CRI opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

