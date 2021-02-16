Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after buying an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 585,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 406,401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 118.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 321,918 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

