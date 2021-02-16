Zacks: Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SBCF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 237,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 284.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.