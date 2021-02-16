Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 over the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 1,117,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,284. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.