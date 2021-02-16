Zacks: Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. 156,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,528. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,173,396. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.