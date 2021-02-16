Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Honeywell International reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.12. 36,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.96. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

