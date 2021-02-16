Zacks: Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post $202.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.60 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $242.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $691.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $704.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $899.79 million, with estimates ranging from $854.86 million to $930.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDEN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

