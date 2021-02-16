Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report sales of $809.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $832.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $791.30 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Trimble by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 77,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,348. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $75.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

