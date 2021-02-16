Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). TherapeuticsMD reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TXMD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 241,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,325,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

