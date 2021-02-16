Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). TherapeuticsMD reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.
TXMD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 241,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,325,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.75.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
