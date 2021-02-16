Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. TCF Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million.

TCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,439,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $19,317,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

