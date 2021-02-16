Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 454,187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCM opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $211.23 million, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

