Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($1.38). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.96) to ($6.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.29) to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,338,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,567,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

