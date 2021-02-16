Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report sales of $463.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.20 million and the highest is $464.72 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $444.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,824. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

