Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce sales of $253.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $257.23 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $216.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 1,497,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,294. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

