Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,255. Exponent has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,606 shares of company stock valued at $13,592,216. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 99,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Exponent by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Exponent by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 134,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.