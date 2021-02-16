Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $838.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.22 million. Brinker International posted sales of $860.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Shares of EAT opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brinker International by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

