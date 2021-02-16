Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Shares of TXG opened at $196.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.63. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,398,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

