Yorbeau Resources (TSE:YRB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Yorbeau Resources shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,727,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.21 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Yorbeau Resources (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company holds 100% interest in Rouyn property that consists of one mining concession and 94 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, QuÃ©bec; and Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 hectares located in the townships of LÃ©vy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern QuÃ©bec.

