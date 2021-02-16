Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

